Sri Dit Waterfall, Khao Koh NP, Thailand by Johan Zwarthoed

Sri Dit Waterfall, Khao Koh NP, Thailand by Johan Zwarthoed
I've visited Thailand a number of times now. I find the national parks are usually very nice places to visit. Whenever I'm there, I try to visit at least a few. And since it can rain a lot there, you will almost always find one or more waterfalls.
This photo is taken in the Khao Koh National park, in the center of Thailand. As usual it was a hot day but the walk from the carpark was not too long. As this photo was taken in the middle of the day, the light was very harsh. Luckily the trees covered most if it, so it was not an issue.

These places can be be very busy when you're there in the wrong time of the year, but when I was there I was there alone most of the time.

