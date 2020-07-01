Spring Colours Assignment Winner • Timothy Joyce

Magnolia Gardens, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina is a popular place for tourists and photographers. These are the oldest public gardens in America, opening their doors to visitors in 1870.

This photo was taken in the Magnolia Garden in late afternoon in an area I called ‘Peacock Alley’. This name was given for a peacock who frequented this area. I revisited this location many times during a spring weekend to get the right lighting and weather conditions when the flowers were at their best bloom. The lighting can be difficult so some patience was required. In this photo the …

