Spokane, WA, USA by Manuel Jose Carvajal

Picture Story

This was taken south of Spokane, WA while traveling from Seattle to the US side of Glacier National Park, my favorite national park in the US. I had left my family at a horse breeding farm and the day was so beautiful, I said I'll go sightseeing and come back later to pick them up and continue our journey. This photo op came up while traveling near by, trying to find nice photo opportunities and this one was on the side of the road so I pulled up the car, got out and walked a little to find the perfect spot.