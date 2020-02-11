Split Rock Lighthouse, Duluth, Minnesota, USA by Gary Gosewisch

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This lighthouse sits atop a small 135 foot rock cliff and has been guiding ships on Lake Superior for quite some time. It stands only 54 feet tall. It was built in 1908 and first commissioned for use on August 1, 1910. The great lakes can get a bit precarious to navigate in these areas as many ships have gone down in the winter storms. A song was written about one such wreck titled, "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald".

The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1968 and now serves a historical function only. I have been trying to get up to this area to shoot for quite some time. I was fortunate enough to make this trip as part of my birthday weekend get away.