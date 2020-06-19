All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this picture back in 2012, when I lived in Florida. I used to frequent Split Oak Forest in south east Orange County, it always had something different to photograph. For this shot it was early in the morning and dense fog had engulfed the woods. I liked the contrast between the green layer of saw-palmettos, the tall thin scrub pines, and the fog, that added a mystical touch. This is the "real" Florida that most people don't see, and is slowly being devoured by urban sprawl. The last I heard was the county was planning to build a highway right through this area.