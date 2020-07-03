All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When you look at the work of the impressionists & post-impressionists, you always wonder how they would have painted parts of India. The question is easily answered when you visit Spiti Valley in the fall season. The willows are glowing with Van Gogh's favorite yellow pigments - His very own yellow ochre, the cadmium & chrome yellows.

You put your camera at slow shutter speeds & slowly pan it as you shoot continuously & lo - you have the Dutch Maestros famous brush strokes paint a vivid yellow canvas through the winsome willows.

The Valley is a painter & a photographer's dream during the fall season..go paint a masterpiece.

P.S. - No Motion Blur was applied in post-processing, I used an ND8 filter to cut off light & get a slow shutter speed, as I shot in continuous mode & panned my camera slowly to the right. I am glad it came quite right in camera.