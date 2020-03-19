Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was wandering in the Spina Verde park's woods, near the beautiful lake of Como, when I ran across a little stream. I stopped to feel that peaceful place: the subtle sounds of nature, the warm pleasant temperature, the scent of the wood, its colors, lights and shadows. Then, my gaze rested on the water: its slight flow was drawing circles and whirlpools on the surface, reflecting trees and the sky over them in an impressionist painting. In order to catch the funny brush strokes of nature, I set an adequate time of exposure to show the mild flowing of the water, opened wide the aperture and raised ISO to compensate the low light you usually find in woods. This is one of my favourite pictures, because it talks about the simpliest things: the artistic fantasy of nature can be found everywhere, even on a little stream in an ordinary wood.