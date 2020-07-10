User Icon
Speyside, Scotland by Simone Opdam
Forest Assignment

Speyside, Scotland by Simone Opdam

Speyside, Scotland by Simone Opdam
Picture Story

Autumn in Scotland is Autumn to the max. Colours are intense, the weather is often fine and the landscape awesome. Although you are tempted to shoot only big landscapes, there are also opportunities for more intimate landscapes and focusing on elements in the landscape.

Alongside the river Spey there are several woods and tree groups. This particular birch tree wood caught my attention. The sun was pouring gold over the orange leaves. The crinkled branches were bent in all sorts of shapes, caused by the often strong storms blowing over them, and clearly blowing from one side. Finding the right cropping was a challenge. I hope you can appreciate my attempt.

