Picture Story

While normally most of my photography are landscapes with (super) wide angle lenses I'm turning more to "woodscapes". I love to wander in the woods and I would love to be able to make good pictures there as well, although I it's still very difficult to find the quietness in the chaos of branches and undergrowth.

This month (July) I went to the Speulderbos, one of the more older forest in the Netherlands for scouting. I didn't expect to take a final picture during midday but I was caught by the beauty of this young branch sprouting out of a broken tree.