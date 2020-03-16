Sparks Lake, Oregon, USA by David Behrens

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am slowly learning the value of watching the weather for photo opportunities. On this afternoon there was a cloud buildup over Paulina Peak, Oregon that was not only providing threatening skies but was projected to be over the Cascade Mountains around sunset. So I loaded up the camera bag and headed up to Sparks Lake - and maybe, just maybe, the setting sun will splash those clouds with color underneath. Yes it did!

Regrettably there were kayakers that kept the water too stirred up for a decent reflection - but the sky more than made up the difference.

I love shooting manual-focus legacy glass. This picture is a single exposure with a 2:1 crop, taken with the Sony A7r, using the Leica 16-18-21mm F4 ASPH Tri-Elmar-M with the Novaflex adapter. Since there is no EXIF for this lens I cannot be sure but I am guessing I shot this at f/8 with a B+W Kaesemann Circular Polarizer.