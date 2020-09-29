All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sparks Lake, Oregon is 40 miles west of Bend, Oregon off of the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway and northwest of the Mount Bachelor Ski Area. In this view from the south side of the lake are 2 cloud and snow capped volcanic mountains. South Sister on the left and Broken Top on the right. The sky in this image is dynamic with lenticular cloud formations. When moist, stable air flows over mountains, a series of large-scale standing waves can form on the leeward side of the mountain. If the temperature at the crest of the wave drops below the dew point, moisture in the air can condense to form lenticular clouds. Under certain conditions, long strings of lenticular clouds may form near the crest of each successive wave, creating a formation known as a "wave cloud".

Lenticular clouds have been said to be mistaken for UFOs; as many of these clouds have the shape of a "flying saucer", with a characteristic "saucer-like" shape. I used a polarizer to enhance the sky and eliminate some of the reflection in the lake. I hope you enjoy this image.