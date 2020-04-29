Southern Iceland by Peter Svoboda

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was excited with rather special conditions in this place. I found this frozen stream coming from the melting Icelandic glacier. It was winding and leading straight to ancient volcanos. I was waiting on the place and was trying different angles until the beautiful light illuminated the mountains. Interesting cloud touching one of the volcanos created a look like it was an active one. The image was taken on my longer photographic journey in Iceland and belongs to the best-composed ones I have ever taken.