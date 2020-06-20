South Utah, USA by Gevork Mosesi

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was was made In February of 2020, just as things were getting crazy with Covid-19 pandemic. I had initially planned to do the Waves, but due to recent rain and snow, conditions were not favorable to drive. The conditions at Zion National Park also were not ideal for photography. This location was very close to where I was staying, with a short hike. The photo was made with a large format 4x5 camera and a wide angle 75mm lens without any filters. It was made with Fuji velvia 50 film, which was scanned using an Imacon scanner, then covered to black and white in Silver Efex 2.