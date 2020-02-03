Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was touring Anglesey in my campervan in July 2019 and was parked up near South Stack Lighthouse for the night. I could see the sunset over this historic building developing and set off to Ellin's Twr which provides a good viewpoint at this time of year as the sun sets in the north west. It had been a dull day and it was nice to see a clear horizon and the foreground clouds. As usual I waited until after the sun had set and the blue hour approached, I was enthralled by the ring of fire that lit the clouds over the lighthouse.