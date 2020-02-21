Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunset shot at South Stack lighthouse in Anglesey, made it half way down the stairs before hunkering down to try and keep the camera steady in the strong winds. Used the wind on a long exposure to try and add some drama to the sky. Composition felt better in portrait to remove unnecessary objects from the scene and providing some leading lines into the lighthouse.