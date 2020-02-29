Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had just taken the steep walk up to the lookout point on Holyhead Mountain Mynydd Twr on an early autumnal day. The various colours and changing shadows made this iconic viewpoint of South Stack Ynys Lawd Lighthouse so enchanting. This 210 year old lighthouse is a much loved part of our rich maritime history in Holyhead and the image of the lighthouse is a prominent part of our identity and culture. Visitors come from around the globe to see this lighthouse and the dramatic cliffs on the edge of this island that is hugged by the Irish Sea. It is a beautiful sight for all, whether on a balmy summer day or during a winter storm. This photo was taken in the inbetween season, just at the end of Summer and going into Autumn. I was lucky to catch some perfect sunlight on this occasion which highlighted the moss and the grassland below.