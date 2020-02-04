Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Having spent 50 years living within 30 miles of Lake Michigan, one becomes accustomed to the influence of weather on every day life. Our area is known for clouds, lake effect snow, and occasionally very strong winds. The weather service has become quite good at giving a heads-up if a big "blow" is moving in. Sometimes it is accompanied by sun offering opportunity for fast shutter speeds. It was such a day on October 16, 2018 when I headed out hunting wind, light, and adventure. I was not disappointed. Hiding from 50 MPH spray, blowing sand, and rouge waves I caught this shot of the South Haven Lighthouse. I smiled all the way home.