Taken in Spring 2019 during a storm surge which battered the east coast of England. One of my photographs from this series was picked up and used by the BBC and also the SWNS News Agency and featured in the UK's national press. When I'm in the north I especially like taking photographs of stormy weather. I also gave the UK's RNLI Lifeboat service permission to use pictures from this series as part of a feature warning people about the dangers of rough seas on the coast.