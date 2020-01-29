Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Namib desert is probably the oldest desert on Earth (55-80 million years old) and the largest in Southern Africa. It spans all of the Atlantic coast on Namibia, northern South Africa and southern Angola, with a total length of 1,200miles and width of up to 120 miles. The red sand dunes in the central part of the desert form the Namib Naukluft National (called the Namib Sand Sea) have been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The valley of Sossusvlei contains some of the tallest dunes on Earth, some towering up to more than 1,000 feet. This is a place of quietness and immense beauty with some of the most fantastic landscapes I ever seen. They have to be seen -and photographed- either at sunrise or sunset, or if one can sneak in, during the night to watch the symphony of stars. This photograph was taken just minutes after sunrise. Some times I think it represents the flame of emotion one feels contemplating this surreal landscape.