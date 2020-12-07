User Icon
Sossusvlei, Namibia by Bill Sisson

Sossusvlei, Namibia by Bill Sisson
Picture Story

Sossusvlei is a salt and clay pan that is among the most famous attractions in Namibia. Many years ago a river flowed between the gigantic sand dunes in this desert region, and provided enough water for trees to grow in this pan. However, since then the river has failed to reach this pan most years, killing the trees. Because of the very dry climate, the dead trees have remained well preserved. My wife and I visited Sossusvlei soon after the morning sun had reached the pan. While some other visitors climbed up the gigantic sand dunes flanking the pan, I spent time trying to find a good composition among the dead trees in the pan. This composition of several trees in the foreground and background made me think of dancers in the desert. The orange in the background is the base of an enormous sand dune.

