User Icon
You are at:»»Sonoran Desert, Arizona, USA by Helene Chouinard
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Sonoran Desert, Arizona, USA by Helene Chouinard

By on 0 Comments

Sonoran Desert, Arizona, USA by Helene Chouinard
Views: 696

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

At sunset, in the heart of Sonoran desert, I took a series of pictures, changing my position, angles of view, height of my tripod, until I found an arrangement of the elements that brings to me satisfaction. The lower the light of sun, the longer I had to extend the length of the shot. I used LEE filters including a gradient filter 0,9 SOFT. I took this photo during a visit of Saguaro National Park last fall. Saguaro NP's mission is to preserve Saguaro cactus as you can see some specimens on the picture. I was trying to imagine what this landscape might look like at the time of Kit Carson and Billy The Kid. This National Park is near the city of Tucson in southern Arizona. If I am so fascinated by deserts and other arid regions it's not only because I like western movies but also because I Iive in a completely different region where there are a lot of lakes and rivers as well as four distinct seasons.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®