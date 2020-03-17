Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in the Dolomites once again in October 2019 to capture the fall colors. I was staying in the Seiser Alm region. A very early alarm woke me up to some Alto-Cumulus clouds all built up in the dark sky as yet. I wasn't sure about the physics behind it but from prior experience I knew how these fluffy clouds would give me a spectacular sunrise to photograph.

I made a quick dash to this scenic Sonn Lake in the distant corner of Seiser Alm region and was greeted with an absolute still lake with no winds, the sun still below the horizon but already painting the sky crimson blood red. A tripod, five bracketed exposures blending them later in Lightroom plus Photoshop and yes, the early morning alarm did it all.