Picture Story

I took this picture in the cathedral beech tree sonian forest a misty morning of late September just after sunset. I knew that peculiar and rare weather conditons would be special that day, after some rainy days, the first fresh nights of early Autumn and a sunny day without wind forecast for that morning. So I woke up early and took the road not to miss the show... and I've been disapointed. The magic occurs when the first sunrays when the first rays of the sun came to pierce the layer of mist and illuminate the scene.