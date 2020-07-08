User Icon
Somerset Forest, Coleraine, N Ireland by Jim Hamilton

Somerset Forest, Coleraine, N Ireland by Jim Hamilton

Forest Assignment

Picture Story

Somerset forest is situated on the outskirts of Coleraine in Northern Ireland. This place I use to have my exercise along the many trails that have been created. I always carry my camera with me and on this occasion I noticed the golden leaves of this small trees standing out against the background. I set up the tripod and took a number of shots using the changeable light. This forest I believe comes into its own during Autumn.

Back home the image was edited in Photoshop using just basic editing. I added a black vignette to this image.

