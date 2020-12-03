User Icon
You are at:»»»Somerset Coast, England by John Brooks
Smooth Surroundings

Somerset Coast, England by John Brooks

By on 0 Comments

Somerset Coast, England by John Brooks
Views: 797

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My first trip out with the new Bronica camera took me to the north coast of Somerset overlooking the Bristol Channel on a very cold and windy day. I wanted to capture some shots of sea and beach as part of the series i had created entitled "horizons" whereby the feature was as the name suggests but with the foreground and middle ground as the main subject matter.

Because of the weather there were very few people around making it easier to have a "people free" image.

The sky was overcast and the tide well out but this suited my objectives as I prefer a minimalist subject matter. The posts set into the beach were ideal as they created a perspective indicator and a vanishing point for the image.

The end result when the film was developed was a pleasant outcome and verified the performance of the new camera.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®