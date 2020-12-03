All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My first trip out with the new Bronica camera took me to the north coast of Somerset overlooking the Bristol Channel on a very cold and windy day. I wanted to capture some shots of sea and beach as part of the series i had created entitled "horizons" whereby the feature was as the name suggests but with the foreground and middle ground as the main subject matter.

Because of the weather there were very few people around making it easier to have a "people free" image.

The sky was overcast and the tide well out but this suited my objectives as I prefer a minimalist subject matter. The posts set into the beach were ideal as they created a perspective indicator and a vanishing point for the image.

The end result when the film was developed was a pleasant outcome and verified the performance of the new camera.