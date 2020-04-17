User Icon
Sol Duc Falls, Washington State, USA by Ted Forman

Sol Duc Falls, Washington State, USA by Ted Forman

Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula is a land full of lush, verdant rain forests and towering old growth trees. There are numerous streams and waterways flowing through this vast area. It is a paradise for landscape photographers wishing to capture dynamic images of water features, one of these being Sol Duc Falls.

Located within Olympic National Park, Sol Duc Falls can be reached after a rather easy one mile hike. Along the trail I was surrounded by a dense forest canopy and every shade of green one could possibly imagine. The falls itself splits into as many as four separate channels depending on the volume of water flowing through it at the time you go there. On this particular day I observed three such channels.

I photographed the falls from a walkway above the Sol Duc River. From this vantage point it is easy to see how the water from the river is flowing over the rocks in separate channels. I selected a small aperture in order to obtain a longer exposure time, thereby rendering the water in the image silky smooth.

