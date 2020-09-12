All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Meghalaya is home to the wettest place on earth and the only place in the world to have Living Root Bridges, which is a feat of bioengineering done by humans using the roots of the Ficus tree. As the remote areas aren't easily accessible, for any kind of construction to happen, the local people of this state have used these root bridges for centuries to cross fast-moving streams that are impossible to cross during the monsoon season or after a sudden downpour. The root bridge seen here is one of the many found near Sohra and is supposed to be about 250 years old.