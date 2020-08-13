All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While Sweden did not enforce a strict lockdown, during the late winter and spring few ventured far apart from daily walks. Photography is a great distraction and I found I enjoyed taking abstracts, in particular multiple exposure and ICM (but not here) images along the waters edge. Stockholm is built on fourteen islands so there is access to water everywhere. There are many house boats and ships on this particular quay and in the bright sunlight the reflections on the water are an interesting subject. On this morning there were a lot of pollen clumps floating on the water, and they offered something extra.