All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Every year in October I will try to find the best fall foliage. This year due to COVID I am only able to drive to somewhere closer, so Asheville became my ultimate destination. Asheville, North Carolina is famous for its waterfalls and fall colors. Soco Falls are twin falls located 1 hour near the city of Asheville. It's actually sitting right next to the highway. You will have to park your care near the edge of the mountain highway and walk down a pretty slippery and muddy pathway to access the base of the waterfall.

I woke up at 4:00 am that morning and head out from Atlanta to Soco falls around 5:00am to be able to avoid the crowd and leverage the morning sunlight. It was a dark foggy morning with low visibility on the mountain highway, but I am able to make it to Soco Falls safe. The weather was around 30F and I can feel then cold breeze getting inside my body while I was trying my best to get down to the base of the water fall with my brand new camera and tripod safely. In addition, in order to have a better angle of the waterfall I will have to set up my gears in the water. The photo turns out great after all the hard work.