Not far from Kobarid, above the emerald green Soča River, there is a gorge of the Kozjak stream, where the 15-metre-high Kozjak Waterfall particularly stands out. This popular natural sight creates the image of a heavenly corner hidden from the everyday world by tall, dark walls, covered in limestone sediments, just like in the karstic caves.

The Kozjak Stream with waterfalls is a protected natural treasure. Even though the Kozjak Waterfall is an excellent destination for a walk in the hot summer days, because the steep walls preserve the pleasant coolness and slightly lower temperatures.