Having moved to Arizona in the fall, one of my early bucket list items was to go visit the red rock country of Sedona. My wife and I got the chance to make the trip up from Phoenix over Thanksgiving weekend and planned to do a big day hike around the town to check it out. In a grand stroke of luck, a massive snowstorm came through northern AZ over the holiday and left a fresh blanket of snow several inches deep. The red rocks are plenty impressive on their own, but a coat of fresh snow made the scenery nothing short of a wonderland. This shot is looking out across the flat top of Brins Mesa after a short climb from town. The trail made its way across the open mesa for a bit before dipping back down into snow-covered forests with towering red cliffs behind them. The stunning scenes were one after another all day long. It was quite the memorable trip I won't soon forget and made some kind of first impression!