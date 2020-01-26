Pastel Sunrise, Snowdonia, Wales by Mike Marshall

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Early morning start from home arriving in the dark at Llynnau Mymbyr. 1degree C, Southerly wind @ 9kts. Forecast was for clear skies and the drive across was showing skies full of stars. In the lower valleys there were cloud inversions which were rising up through the mountains due to the winds. I was hoping for the Snowdon Horseshoe to be clear enough to be lit up by the sunrise, but, in fact, it was enhanced by the ever changing shroud of mist. The first chinks of light in the clearer Northern skies at the location was the trigger to leave the comfort of the car and set up on the lake shore with the tripod into the shallow waters. The 6mm Neoprene wellies are perfect for this.

Shutter speeds ranged from 4 mins down to 2:30 as the light increased through the golden hour. Sat during the exposures was refreshing to say the least and the flask was fully utilized during the shoot.