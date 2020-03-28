Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Last of the sunrise shots of the Snowdon Horseshoe from the summit of Carnedd Y Cribau. Taken February 6th 2020 after a 4am start and climb to the summit of Carnedd Y Cribau. Misty start on the sunrise followed by it clearing back as the morning warmed up and giving off this wonderful light as it bathed the hilltops in a weak winter sunlight. Lovely to behold and even nicer to be up there to witness it. Worth the climb, effort and early start to grab a different view of Snowdon instead of from the usual positions.

The shot opens up the full view of the Snowdon Horseshoe, showing from right to left, Grib Goch ridge, Garnedd Ugain, the Summit of Snowdon and eventually coming around to Y Liwedd on the left. This is a classic Welsh day out of scrambling and walking and an even better Winter classic with the right equipment.

Framed with the two rocks in the foreground just catching the Sun. No filters on this shot.