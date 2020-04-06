Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Snow Creek Falls is one of my favorite waterfalls in the area. I enjoy going back to photography it frequently throughout the year. Since the area is surrounded by trees, it's difficult to always get a good exposure since part of the area is always in shade. I liked the lighting in this image and the log which leads the eye toward the waterfall. I did not have my filters with me that day so after several attempts I liked this one the best. This waterfall is always flowing throughout the year so it's a good one to photograph in any season. Spring is the best time for a high water flow because of snow melt in the mountains. Fall is always nice for some color around the falls but the flow is of course less. It's an easy hike to the falls and there is also an upper falls that is also nice to photograph. Of the three waterfalls in the area, I enjoy photographying this one the most. It always seems new and different each time I see it.