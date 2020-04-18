Snoqualmie Falls, Washington, USA by David Johanson

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Snoqualmie Falls in WA state is one of the most visited falls in the contiguous 48. At 268-foot (82 m) the falls is one of the highest falls in the nation. It is one of Washington's most popular scenic attractions, but is perhaps best known internationally for its appearance in the cult television series Twin Peaks. More than 1.5 million visitors come to the Falls every year and I like to visit occasionally on my trips to and from Yellowstone. The falls freezes over about once every 25 years and the last time it did so was in 2009. When it does it is a most spectacular sight as the photo suggests.

Situated as it is between two walls of a canyon it creates its own weather system and often creates enough mist to make photography a real challenge. But the visit is well worth it especially during one of these rare freezes. Since taking this image the viewing area has been completely remodeled making this shot no longer possible. On the day I took this the weather was very cold and the wind reminding one of who was in charge which helped to give me the viewing area to myself. Always grateful when I don't have to deal with competition of any kind.