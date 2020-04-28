Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Snoqualmie Falls is lurking in the mountains above Seattle nestled next to the Salish Lodge. The view from the lodge and especially the lookout is magnificent. The dual clefted rock precipice makes a dramatic twin crest as the water rushes over the top. However, I was looking for something else and headed down the trail to the base of the waterfall through the rain and mist. What I didn't expect was how massive the falls are from the base. The problem was how to make it look more than a bathtub spout? Then along came a spyder, wait, not a spider but a pair of inflatable kayaks complete with people.