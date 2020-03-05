Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a trip around the coastline around Great Britain I visited these beautiful caves on the north coast of Scotland. Using a ledge within the cave I was able to take a long exposure shot to capture the water falling within the cave. I played around with the exposure time until I got the contrast and smoothness of the running water that I wanted. I like the contrast within the image and the addition of the coloured lights inside the cave.