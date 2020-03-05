User Icon
Reflections Assignment

Smoo Cave, Durness, Scotland by Geraint Rowland

Smoo Cave, Durness, Scotland by Geraint Rowland
On a trip around the coastline around Great Britain I visited these beautiful caves on the north coast of Scotland. Using a ledge within the cave I was able to take a long exposure shot to capture the water falling within the cave. I played around with the exposure time until I got the contrast and smoothness of the running water that I wanted. I like the contrast within the image and the addition of the coloured lights inside the cave.

