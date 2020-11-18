All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Glassmine Falls is located within the Asheville NC watershed, which supplies water to Burnett NC Reservoir for the city’s needs. Except for the narrow strip of property within the Blue Ridge Parkway, all of the watershed is off-limits to the public. The only legal way to view Glassmine Falls from the base is by obtaining special permission, which is unlikely to be granted. In summer and fall, it can dry so much that you can’t see any water from the overlook. In winter and early spring, and after a good rain, it’s a nice sight and complements the overall mountain view well. In high water, the beauty rating is much higher. But high water doesn’t last long. You have to be there while it’s raining.