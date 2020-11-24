Smoky Mountain Parkway, NC, USA by Jerald Josey

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I love driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway, This picture was on the North Carolina section since the parkway goes from Georgia to Maine in the US. A Lot of people travel in October to see the leaves change for fall and I am one of them. Me, I love trees during all the seasons, and this pic was one of the many photos taking from the parkway throughout the year. I hope you enjoy my photo i call plucking the sun.