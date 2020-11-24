User Icon
Smoky Mountain Parkway, NC, USA by Jerald Josey

By on 0 Comments

Smoky Mountain Parkway, NC, USA by Jerald Josey
Views: 880

Picture Story

I love driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway, This picture was on the North Carolina section since the parkway goes from Georgia to Maine in the US. A Lot of people travel in October to see the leaves change for fall and I am one of them. Me, I love trees during all the seasons, and this pic was one of the many photos taking from the parkway throughout the year. I hope you enjoy my photo i call plucking the sun.

