Smokey Mountains, Tennessee, USA by James McRoberts

Smokey Mountains, Tennessee, USA by James McRoberts
Picture Story

After I was able to leave the state and visit other areas, I went to the Smokey Mountains and started to search for trails to go down to enjoy the natural beauty of a National Park. When I was heading the a location that I wasn't aware was blocked, I pulled off to the side of the road and captured this beautiful morning sunrise with fog rolling through the canyon. It captured the beauty and detail of a morning in the mountains that others may never get to see and that I was happy to share with others.

The image itself came about through bracketing the area. Just to make sure I got proper exposure and details in the right area. Also using the long end of my lens to capture a landscape vs the wide angle shot which to me would've been more cluttered and lost the details.

