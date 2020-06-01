Smokey Mountains, Tennessee, USA by James McRoberts

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After I was able to leave the state and visit other areas, I went to the Smokey Mountains and started to search for trails to go down to enjoy the natural beauty of a National Park. When I was heading the a location that I wasn't aware was blocked, I pulled off to the side of the road and captured this beautiful morning sunrise with fog rolling through the canyon. It captured the beauty and detail of a morning in the mountains that others may never get to see and that I was happy to share with others.

The image itself came about through bracketing the area. Just to make sure I got proper exposure and details in the right area. Also using the long end of my lens to capture a landscape vs the wide angle shot which to me would've been more cluttered and lost the details.