User Icon
You are at:»»»Smokey Mountains NP, N Carolina, USA by Brian Bishop
Waterfall Assignment

Smokey Mountains NP, N Carolina, USA by Brian Bishop

By on 0 Comments

Smokey Mountains NP, N Carolina, USA by Brian Bishop
Views: 717


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A friend and I were going up a gravel road on the way to go hiking at Max Patch, which is a knoll on top of a hill in western NC near the TN border. I saw this little waterfall along the road, had to go about at half-mile to turn around. I thought it was a nice little fall and the autumn colors really popped. It was a cloudy, misty day, and this was definitely a higlight of our trip.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®