A friend and I were going up a gravel road on the way to go hiking at Max Patch, which is a knoll on top of a hill in western NC near the TN border. I saw this little waterfall along the road, had to go about at half-mile to turn around. I thought it was a nice little fall and the autumn colors really popped. It was a cloudy, misty day, and this was definitely a higlight of our trip.