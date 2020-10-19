All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Covid-19 lockdown measures have prevented me from travelling more than 5kms from my home for the past 3 months. However, I am lucky in that my home is surround by bushland, and as its Springtime here (Southern hemisphere ) we have an abundance of native wildflowers, and in particular a large variety of native Australian orchids. Most of these orchids are quite small, and this particular example, the Salmon sun orchid (Thelymitra rubra ) measures about 18mm across. Although the plant can grow to about 25cm tall, this one was about 20cm. I have found very few of these plants and they will only open, as in the photo, on sunny days. The medium format Pentax 645 with the 120mm Macro lens is an excellent combination to photo these exquisite orchids. Its a heavy combination but its stable and provides super sharp images, and I am never more than a few hundred meters from home when photographing these superb plants.