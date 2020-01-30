Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken in a slot canyon about 25 miles east of Page Arizona. I spent about 6 hours in this small slot canyon waiting for the sun light to break through the high canyon walls and to see all the wonderful surprises when light hit different places in this slot canyon. Truly amazing as different nooks and curves would show their beauty of curves and colors. I would follow the light as it moved from on end of the canyon to the other end. The sun's moving angles added even more unforeseen beauty of light, shadows and color. Two images in this scene, the second is for the sun star only, with an f 22

Spending time in this slot canyon was exciting because of the time I had to wander and chase the light, unlike Antelope Canyon where time is limited.