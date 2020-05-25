All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taken at the Pine Hollow Arboretum in Slingerlands, NY. The weather was damp, cloudy and calm, just right for photographing the wide variety of flowers, shrubs, and trees. The only difficulty at this area is getting an uncluttered background, which I accomplished here by using focus stacking. I am fortunate to live just around the corner from this beautiful place. My favorite seasons to visit are in the spring, and in the winter when the snow is falling or sticking to the evergreen trees.