Sligachan falls at sunset, and yes it was as cold as it looks! A gorgeous spot that always looks better with a dusting of snow lying about the place, there was a lot less than last year trip but still enough to pick the Cuillin range out in the scene.

It was quite windy here so I was concious of a lot of the heather at the edges of the frame moving throughout the exposure time which can end up looking really messy if there's enough of it... so a low perspective was preffered with the cottage missing and the Cuillins just emerging overlooking everything and the lone tree being brought to life with the last of the days light behind it.