Slieve League, Donegal, Ireland by Derek Smyth

Picture Story

Slieve League (Sliabh Liag) is a mountain on the Atlantic coast of County Donegal in the north west corner of Ireland. Standing at 601 metres in height the cliffs are said to be the highest sea cliffs in Europe, with stunning views over the Atlantic Ocean.

I had only been to Slieve League a couple of times before I took this photograph. Typically the weather was usually dull and overcast with occasional sunshine breaking through the clouds. On days like that I could only imagine how lovely it would look in bright sunshine. Having checked the weather forecast the night before, I was hopeful off getting the conditions I needed for a nice sunset on the day, when I set off to take this photograph.

I arrived at Slieve League several hours before the sunset to give me plenty of time to prepare my composition. I was able calculate where the sun would dip below the horizon at sunset, and after a while I found a vantage point to give me the picture I wanted. After taking a couple of test shots, I was happy with the composition. I was then able sit back for an hour or two and waited for the sunset. This photograph “Slieve League Sunset” is what I ended up with.