Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of the most iconic lighthouses in Cape Town, getting a great sunset shot at Slangkop has been on my bucket list for years.

The circular lighthouse is made of cast iron and is painted white to stand out against the green backdrop of the mountain behind it.

It makes a perfect location to shoot sunset facing west and onto the Atlantic Ocean. But because the Cape weather can change so quickly you need to keep a close eye on those high-level clouds.

Over time, and many miss hits, I’ve started to learn when to recognize when the conditions are right to make the trip out.

I arrived at the lighthouse just in time to catch an incoming low tide, which allows for some good foreground compositions with clear rock pools and long flowing water channels.

I used a Lee Little Stopper, ND6 stop, to capture the motion of the waves as they flowed in between the rocks.

As the sun set, I could see the sky was starting to glow pink and pulled out my 0,6 soft grad filter to balance the sky and the foreground.

The elements of the image all came together when the lighthouse switched on and I got a bit lucky with a wave washing in to make just the right shape to bring the composition together.