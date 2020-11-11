All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I snapped this photo with my phone in October 2019 while kayaking in the Skokomish River Estuary where it joins the Hood Canal in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. The Hood Canal is a 70 mile long natural fjord (one of two in the contiguous 48 states) that borders Olympic National Forest and Park. I'm fortunate to live on the waterfront in the town of Union, population 631 (2010 census), in a fixer-upper at the convergence of the river and canal where I often launch my inflatable kayak to take a break from remodeling in good weather. It's always a glorious paddle as the forest rises steeply from the banks and is mostly a mix of cedar, fir, and big leaf maples, which provide the fall color. Thankfully it was a calm afternoon...I do a lot of drifting and spinning when I set down my paddle and pick up my phone, which is waterproof, unlike my camera. The Bavarian style house on the hill is home to my brother-in-law and his wife and has made a beautiful addition to a number of my landscape photos.