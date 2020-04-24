User Icon
Skogafoss Waterfall, Iceland by Scott Stulberg

Waterfall Assignment


Was teaching a workshop in Iceland and before the workshop started, went to Skogafoss with my wife and buddy and I felt if she crept up as close as possible to that amazing waterfall, that I could get something supercool.

I had to keep hiding my camera under my jacket as the spray of water was crazy. I was soaked and she was decimated, totally soaked, but she was such a trooper and I got the shot! She loves the shot and although we were drenched, was worth it all!

