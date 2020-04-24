Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Was teaching a workshop in Iceland and before the workshop started, went to Skogafoss with my wife and buddy and I felt if she crept up as close as possible to that amazing waterfall, that I could get something supercool.

I had to keep hiding my camera under my jacket as the spray of water was crazy. I was soaked and she was decimated, totally soaked, but she was such a trooper and I got the shot! She loves the shot and although we were drenched, was worth it all!