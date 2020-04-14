Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A first visit to Iceland for my fiancee's 40th birthday and 4 days of walking and driving and everything in between. This image was taken purely by chance as I was heading back to the car when I happened to turn round and there was a lone figure and double rainbow. Lucky to be in that place at that time, standing in the Skoga River, getting all sorts of funny looks because I was ankle deep in the cold water with my trusty Lowa boots on.